SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for an aggravated robbery suspect.

The robbery happened around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Hiawatha, east of downtown.

The victim told police they drove to the location with a friend to sell shoes to an alleged buyer.

When it came time to pay, the person who posed as the buyer hesitated, and the victim asked for the shoes back.

The suspect then fired one shot at the victim, hitting them in the arm.

The victim was driving to the hospital when they spotted an ambulance on the road and sought help.