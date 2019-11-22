SAN ANTONIO – Two homes were damaged after a fire at one home spread to the house next door on the Southeast Side.

The fire happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Steves Avenue.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.

The smoke was so intense that the crew fighting the fire had to leave immediately after making it inside.

The fire spread to a vehicle between both homes, which caused it to ignite the second house.

No one was in either of the homes.

The cause of the fire is unknown.