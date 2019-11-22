SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old woman had to be cut out of a vehicle following a crash with a parked car on the city’s far West Side early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. on Les Harrison Drive near Village Harbor.

According to police, the driver sideswiped the parked car, causing her own vehicle to roll over.

Firefighters were able to cut the woman out of the car. She was taken to University Hospital for her injuries.