SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert is in effect for five Texas counties or National Weather Service regions, in connection with the disappearance of an 86-year-old man from Rollingwood.

Grady Metcalf Jr. has dementia, police said.

He was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday at Michele Circle in Rollingwood, driving a silver 2012 Toyota Avalon with a Texas license plate GSW0453.

An idea of what the car looks like.

The areas included in the alert are NWS Fort Worth, NWS Houston, NWS Corpus Christi, NWS Austin/San Antonio and NWS San Angelo.

The Rollingwood Police Department is searching for Metcalf, who is 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue checkered shirt and blue jeans, along with his glasses.

Law enforcement officials believe Metcalf’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Rollingwood Police Department at 512-974-0845.