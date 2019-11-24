SAN ANTONIO – A man, 22, has been hospitalized following a shooting on the Northwest Side.

Police said the man was allegedly shot in the torso near the intersection of Loop 410 and Summit Parkway Saturday night.

He drove himself to the Robert B. Green urgent care at Interstate 35 and Martin Street downtown but was then transported him to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

He is in serious condition, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting, and officers are trying the locate where the shooting occurred.