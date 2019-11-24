SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested two people Saturday accused of assaulting and robbing a 19-year-old driver.

Christopher Camacho, 30, and Alicia Rubio, 35, are both charged with aggravated robbery, according to Bexar County Jail records.

On Nov. 6, police were called to Pleasure Hill and Mocking Bird Lane by a 19-year-old man, according to the arrest affidavit. Officers noted the man was bleeding from his mouth when police responded to the scene.

Man in serious condition after shooting on Northwest Side, police say

The man told police he was at a Shell gas station when a woman approached him and asked him for a ride to the hospital. He refused, he told police, telling the woman he didn’t have time to give her a ride.

Moments later, a man approached the car and told the driver he had a gun. The duo got into the man’s car and forced him to drive them to the intersection of Pleasure Hill and Mocking Bird Lane, according to the affidavit.

When they got to the location, the male suspect assaulted the driver and took off with his car, according to the affidavit.

Man killed by driver while trying to get to taco truck

Police found the stolen car on Tuesday. It was occupied by Camacho and Rubio, according to the affidavit.

The teen identified the two as the people who robbed him of his car. The bail amounts for Camacho and Rubio amounted to $75,000 each, according to jail records.