SAN ANTONIO – A crash off Wurzbach Road and the Interstate 10 access road left a trail of damage and a woman, believed to be in her 70s, with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday. The driver told police he had lost control of his car before crashing into the woman.

“He hit several other things before he actually hit her," San Antonio police Sergeant Don Gatten said.

Police said it is unclear if the woman was crossing the access road before she was hit, but witnesses said she had been using a walker.

“We had several witnesses to it, and they stopped and stood by with her,” Gatten said.

Traffic investigators have not determined if speed was a factor, but Gatten said the impact from the car sent to the woman 50 feet down the road.

No identities have been released and police said charges could be pending on the outcome of the investigation.