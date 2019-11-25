SAN ANTONIO – A man’s “unique and distinctive” tattoos helped police identify an aggravated robbery suspect.

Jason Salazar, 19, was arrested Friday, Bexar County Jail records showed. He is accused of robbing Little Sam’s, a convenience store located at 801 West Russel Place.

The clerk told police the robber walked in, pointed a handgun at him and demanded money while another suspect was watching the door.

The clerk told police the man who robbed him had a unique tattoo on his left hand.

During an unrelated aggravated robbery investigation, a San Antonio detective noticed that the suspect, Salazar, had a tattoo on his left hand which showed a $100 bill which “appears to be bleeding or dripping of the state of Texas,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Inside the state, the tattoo read “Made in Texas” in cursive, police said.

The clerk identified Salazar in a photo lineup, according to the affidavit.