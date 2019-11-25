Gas for less than $2 per gallon? San Antonio gas map shows you where
SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices in San Antonio are dipping below $2 a gallon at some gas stations, according to a map on GasBuddy.
At least three stations are reporting gas below the $2 mark Monday morning:
- Shell - 15705 Classen Road for $1.99
- QuickTrip - 6728 Randolph Boulevard for $1.98
- Costco - 15330 IH-35 North for $1.99
The map shows many other gas stations around the city charging just pennies above $2 per gallon.
View the map here.
