Thanksgiving in the Barrio helps West Side families celebrate holiday
SAN ANTONIO – The Cesar Chavez Legacy and Educational Foundation is making sure West Side families have everything they need for a traditional holiday feast.
Monday marked the Jaime P. Martinez Thanksgiving in the Barrio Event, where more than 400 families are given a turkey and fixings to prepare a Thanksgiving dinner.
This is the 10th year the holiday tradition has been celebrated.
