Colorado visitor’s van, wheelchair stolen from San Antonio parking lot
Man’s wheelchair was in the van when it was stolen
SAN ANTONIO – Ginger Meeks is asking for help locating her brother’s wheelchair van, which was stolen from the parking lot of Chuy’s on the corner of Loop 1604 and Highway 281.
Meeks posted to Facebook on Tuesday morning, saying her brother, Steve, is currently in town on a visit from Colorado.
Texas teacher arrested for alleged improper relationship with student
She listed the serial number of the Permobil F5 wheelchair as 2580002512 in the Facebook post and said the van is a 2004 Chevy 1500 with an explorer conversion.
The ALS Association is working on getting Steve a new wheelchair, Meeks said.
My brother's wheelchair van WITH his wheelchair was stolen tonight from the San Antonio Chuys at 281 and 1604. He is...Posted by Ginger Walker Meeks on Monday, November 25, 2019
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.