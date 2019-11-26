SAN ANTONIO – Ginger Meeks is asking for help locating her brother’s wheelchair van, which was stolen from the parking lot of Chuy’s on the corner of Loop 1604 and Highway 281.

Meeks posted to Facebook on Tuesday morning, saying her brother, Steve, is currently in town on a visit from Colorado.

She listed the serial number of the Permobil F5 wheelchair as 2580002512 in the Facebook post and said the van is a 2004 Chevy 1500 with an explorer conversion.

The ALS Association is working on getting Steve a new wheelchair, Meeks said.