SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Sunday night as a result of a sting operation on Military Drive where reports of drag racing and reckless driving had been occurring, sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

Anderena Garcia, a jailer, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Sunday by a San Antonio police officer on suspicion of reckless driving.

Bexar County jailer fired following arrest on reckless driving charge

"As for the facts of the arrest and the circumstances leading up to the arrest, that determination was made by the arresting officer/arresting agency (SAPD)," sheriff's officials said in a statement to KSAT 12 News.

Garcia, who had been with the sheriff’s office since October 2018, was fired Monday.

“The employee chose her actions poorly and will face consequences,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a statement prior to Garcia’s termination.