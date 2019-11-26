SAN ANTONIO – A man police are referring to as “not so smart” fell from the ceiling of a San Antonio Goodwill and into the men’s bathroom on Tuesday in a suspected robbery attempt, according to a Facebook post from SAPD’s East San Antonio Fear Free Environment.

The suspect climbed into the ceiling of Goodwill at 1533 Austin Highway an hour before the store closed but the ceiling gave way and the man took off, according to police.

Police are now asking for the public’s help identifying the man and asking anyone who might recognize him to call Det. Sigala of East Property Crimes at 210-207-7545.

Watch the video of the man climbing into the ceiling below: