SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed after he was run over on the Northeast Side.

The motorcyclist was driving around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 4900 block of Foster Drive, near the Kirby area, when the accident occurred.

Details surrounding the crash remain unclear, but early reports state the motorcyclist was hit by two vehicles.

Footage from the scene shows a helmet on the ground several feet away from the motorcycle.

This is story will be updated once more information becomes available.