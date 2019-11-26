SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a group of suspects who assaulted a man in the parking lot of a Northwest Side gas station.

A man was assaulted and stabbed after he exited a Circle K in the 5400 block of Grissom Road around 6 p.m. on Nov. 17, according to San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers.

A group of “several male suspects” approached the victim, assaulted him and stabbed him, officials say.

The suspects then fled in a silver Mercedes.

One suspect was caught on camera inside the Circle K, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.