SAN ANTONIO – For folks topping off their tanks for Thanksgiving road trips, it was a feast for their eyes -- gas going for less than $2 a gallon.

Sam’s Club at I-35 North at Judson Road and across the highway at the Quick Trip were selling unleaded for $1.98 a gallon Tuesday morning.

The cheap gas was reason for Edward Rodriguez to give thanks. He paid twice that much for his trip this week.

“We drove the car from California to here, and we got here last night,” he said.

Locally, the average price was $2.15 a gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com. That’s about the same as last year and the year before. Prices have been slow to fall this autumn, dropping only about three pennies in November.

Still, AAA is expecting a record 3.8 million Texans to hit the road for turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

Marshall Hyson was filling up his minivan to take the family to Louisiana. He can expect the round trip to gobble up about $75 for fuel.

“We all chip in and pay for it,” he said.

To maximize fuel, experts advise sticking to the speed limit, avoiding jackrabbit starts and keeping tires properly inflated.

GasBuddy and AAA have apps where users can track and find the lowest prices.

The worst time to travel as far as congestion goes will be Wednesday late afternoon, when the roads may be as stuffed as that turkey.

The best time will be Thanksgiving day, when Zaeva Mercado plans to buckle up.

“I don’t want to share the road. I want it to be nice and peaceful, not in a rush,” she said. “I get there when I get there."