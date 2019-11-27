SAN ANTONIO – A Magnolia Pancake Haus customer who accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes crashed into a walk-in cooler near the restaurant Wednesday morning.

The driver, who was uninjured in the wreck, then went inside the restaurant to eat, according to a spokesperson with the restaurant.

“I guess our pancakes are that good,” Tricia Schleicher said, joking as San Antonio Fire Department crews worked to clean the rubble left in the wake of the crash.

Fire crews were called to the restaurant in the 10300 block of Huebner Road before 9 a.m.

No bystanders were injured in the wreck.

A wall, which was just completed with a new mural, and some racks inside the storage unit were left damaged.

Schleicher said the restaurant just had a delivery, and items such as eggs and bacon are normally stored in the walk-in cooler.

“It’s unfortunate for the holidays but we’re going to keep on making pancakes," she said. “That’s all we can do.”

The restaurant offered firefighters gift cards for the help in cleanup, Schleicher said.