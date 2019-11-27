A family is still holding out hope for the return of a woman who vanished on Thanksgiving night 15 years ago.

In 2004, family members said Lucero Sarabia left a party on Thanksgiving with a man.

Sarabia’s mother, Juanita Trevino, said the man was supposed to take her home, but he claimed she wanted to walk home instead.

She hasn’t been seen since.

Sarabia was just six weeks from giving birth to her child, and Trevino made a plea for help during a candlelight vigil Tuesday.

“I just want to express that I really need the public’s help,” Trevino said. “It is getting harder and harder as the years go by. It’s very hard not knowing what happened to my daughter.”