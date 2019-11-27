SAN ANTONIO – The holidays are known to be one of the busiest and deadliest times on the road.

A recent study by Value Penguin found that I-10 — between El Paso County, Texas, and East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana — had the “most holiday traffic fatalities from 2015 to 2018.”

Interstate 35 tied with I-80 as “the third-most dangerous interstate in the U.S. for Thanksgiving and Christmas driving.”

“You’re going to see people trying to get to family members for Thanksgiving this weekend," said Sgt. Deon Cockrell, with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Cockrell said I-35 is one of the most traveled routes for drivers.

Last year, Texas DPS issued more than 74,000 tickets and warnings to drivers, including more than 300 arrests for driving while intoxicated during the holidays.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are expected to be on high alert over the next several days.

“We are out there to look for drivers who are at risk or who even may be dozing off," Cockrell said.

Cockrell said drivers can avoid problems during the holidays by making good, conscious decisions. He suggests using a ride-sharing service if you’ve been drinking. You should also inspect your car before road trips and allow enough time to travel so you’re not speeding to your destination.

“People need to be prepared for traffic. There’s construction in some areas, so it’s going to take them a lot longer to get to their location," Cockrell said.

Cockrell said their goal is to see everyone get to their destination safely and enjoy the holidays.

“The officers are not out there to give people tickets, but to make sure people get to point A to point B and do so safely," he said.