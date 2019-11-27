SAN ANTONIO – A group of men allegedly crashed into an ATM on the North Side before breaking into it.

San Antonio police said the men were wearing white masks when they stole all the cash from the Chase Bank ATM near the intersection of Blanco Road and Dresden Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said a truck possibly used in the burglary was located one block down the road.

Suspects remain at large as officers guard the damaged ATM.