2-vehicle crash knocks down light pole, police say
Crash occurred just before midnight near Loop 1604, Kyle Seale
SAN ANTONIO – A two-vehicle crash knocked down a light pole on the Northwest Side overnight, San Antonio police said.
The crash occurred just before midnight near Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale.
According to police, the two drivers crashed into each other and veered off the main lanes of the highway.
One of the vehicles ended up hitting a light pole, police said.
No one was hurt in the crash.
