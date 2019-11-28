SAN ANTONIO – Charges are piling up for a man just before the holidays.

Justin Simmons, 24, was accused of using a stolen debit card earlier this month. Two days later, he was caught burglarizing a car, police said.

According to an affidavit, Simmons wasn't working alone.

Police said after a woman caught Simmons rummaging through her car, he ran out to a getaway car with Ellis Park inside.

A neighbor tried stepping in front of the car to keep them detained, but instead, the driver accelerated forward, hitting the neighbor and taking off, investigators said.

The neighbor was taken to the hospital.

Police found the suspects’ car last week.

This isn't the only robbery in which Simmons and Park are accused.

They had another mugshot taken after they were accused of beating a man with a bat and taking his wallet back in August.

Police said the robbery victim was hosting a get together the pair attended.