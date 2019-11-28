SAN ANTONIO – Jose Reyes was fatally shot in front of his wife and two daughters on Nov. 28, 2010. Nine years later, his family continues to search for answers.

Christina Rivera said the last memory of her husband is something that still haunts her.

Fatal shooting of Jose Reyes, 34, remains unsolved

“They’re covering him with yellow tarp. That’s the image I can’t get out of my mind,” Rivera said.

Rivera said she remembers seeing a truck following them the day of the shooting.

“I saw someone following us. Those bright lights were behind me,” she said.

Rivera said the truck pulled up to the unexpecting family near Grissom Road and Misty Way. She said the next thing she heard was gunshots.

“It happened so quick. I remember ducking down. I didn’t see nothing,” she said.

A bullet grazed Reyes. Her husband was shot six times. He later died from his injuries outside a nearby church.

Rosa Abraham, Reyes' mother, said she needs answers to gain closure.

“I’m always thinking, 'When will I be next so they can find out?' I need closure. I need my son.”

The family says the Thanksgiving holiday brings back a lot of painful memories.

“Around this time, it gets really sad. We miss him, obviously,” said Rosario Reyes, Jose Reyes' sister.

Rivera hopes that by putting a spotlight back on the case, someone will come forward.

"Somebody destroyed my family nine years ago. Someone destroyed my happy home, and I still want those answers,” she said.