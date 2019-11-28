SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Two people are facing charges in Comal County in connection with a stabbing in Spring Branch.

Michael Rodriguez, 37, and Amy Elliot, 42, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The alleged victim is Elliot's 77-year-old father.

Deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Cimarron Drive just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. They said they found the victim with multiple stab wounds.

The victims told deputies his car was taken after the attack. He was taken to University Hospital.

Bulverde police found the suspects in the victim’s car.