San Antonio – If you already had a good Thanksgiving and maybe if you ate more than you had hoped to this year, the B.I.S.H. (Believers Inspiring Survivors for Hope) Foundation is hoping you will choose to burn some of those calories at the 9th annual Santa Antonio 5K Walk/Run on Sunday morning.

While the race is definitely a sight to see with hundreds of people dressed up as "Santa," running from Sunset Station through the streets of downtown San Antonio, the organizers are proud that 100 percent of the proceeds go to the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Mike Klasing has been participating since the race's first year.

He said he has watched the Santa Antonio Run/Walk grow over the last 9 years and that the purpose behind the race, which is to raise money for research at MD Anderson, hits close to home.

"Most people have been touched by cancer in their family and friends," said Klasing. "For me, I lost both my maternal grandparents to cancer when I was very young. I lost several friends throughout the years. About 3 years ago, my brother-in-law lost his mother to live cancer."

Klasing also said it was tough losing his grandparents and at that time, watching his mother trying to cope with the loss.

He said like many participants in the race, his family is still being touched by cancer today.

"We have a family member, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, and has gone through the struggle," said Klasing. "And, we need to help stop cancer and find a cure for it so, this is a great way to come out and help with cancer research, by registering to run."

You still have time to register. The Santa Antonio 5K is scheduled for Sunday morning at Sunset Station.

Here's the link about the race: https://www.bishfoundation.net/santa-antonio-5k

Here’s the link to register: https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/SanAntonio/SantaAntonio5KWalkRun