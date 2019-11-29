SAN ANTONIO – It’s a great day for Spurs fans!

If you’re looking for a local Black Friday deal, you’re in luck, because tickets to Spurs games in March and April are 50% off.

The exclusive offer can be found here on the NBA website.

Some of the Spurs opponents in March and April include the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls.

The silver and black are set to take on the Los Angeles Clippers tonight at the AT&T Center.

In other awesome Spurs news, Lonnie Walker IV was seen personally delivering turkeys and Spurs tickets to families in need on San Antonio’s Westside on Thanksgiving.