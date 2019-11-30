SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman are in the hospital after police responded to a head on collision around 1:15 Saturday morning.

The crash happened north of downtown in the 700 block of Austin Street.

According to police, a woman had to be cut out of the vehicle and was taken to Northeast Baptist Hospital.

One man also inside the vehicle was taken to BAMC in serious condition.

Police say both the man and woman are under suspicion of driving while intoxicated, and charges are pending.