SAN ANTONIO – A family made the jump of their lives after smoke and flames quickly took over their home Sunday morning.

Fire fighters were called out to an apartment in the 200 block of Esma Street just after midnight on Sunday.

Arson investigators have taken over the case.

Connie Hall, Battalion Chief 6, said the flames started on the first floor of the apartment, which serves as a garage.

“It’s a really small structure, but apparently on the bottom floor (there was) lawn equipment, gasoline, all kinds of accelerants and a pickup truck,” Hall said. According to SAFD, flammable objects under the home is dangerous and something that is not recommended.

Inside the small apartment were a woman, man and their two children. According to Hall, the parents kicked the window A/C unit out in order to escape.

“They were all transported to priority to University Hospital and BAMC for burns,” Hall said.

Although the severity of their burns is unknown, first responders said they’re thankful the victims survived.

During the response, authorities were able to help salvage some of the family’s belongings.

“SAPD was able to rescue three dogs while we were working with the victims to put the fire out,” Hall said.

The home and the family’s vehicles are a total loss and damages are estimated to be $20,000.