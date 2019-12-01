SAN ANTONIO – Flames broke out in the property of Lone Star Brewery, just south of downtown San Antonio Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Lone Star Blvd. around 5:30 a.m.

An officer at the scene told KSAT News that an off-duty firefighter called the fire in while going to work.

Several fire trucks responded, and they could be seen spraying the structure from above.

The main building at the property was not in danger.

CPS Energy was on the scene to make sure gas and electricity was shut off.

Fire investigators are now trying to figure out how the fire started.

The brewery has not been in operation for years.