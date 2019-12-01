SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman were hospitalized following a shooting on the East Side.

San Antonio police said the shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of San Salvador Avenue and Essex Street.

The man was shot in the lower leg and the woman was shot in the arm.

They were transported to a hospital, and their injuries are non-life threatening, according to police.

Neighbors told KSAT 12 they heard five gunshots before the gunmen fled.

The gunmen, who neighbors say were wearing masks, remain at large.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.