San Antonio Food Bank teams up with Martina McBride
SAN ANTONIO – On the South Side, the San Antonio Food Bank teamed up with country superstar Martina McBride to provide families some healthy meals during the holidays.
The singer’s charity, Team Music Is Love, sponsored South Side ISD’s Kym Rapier Food Pantry for a food distribution event.
Volunteers were joined by students and members from McBride’s fan club.
Boxes included bread, produce and meats.
