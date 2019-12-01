San Antonio – After being robbed more than a month ago at their store on the West Side, Sam’s Corner Store Mart’s owners have increased their security measures.

Jasbir Singh, one of the owners, said he was shaken up after the night of the robbery.

“He just came in and pulled a gun on me and said, ‘I will shoot you! I will shoot you! Give me all the money! Give me all the money!’ Singh recalled. “The second guy jumped on the counter and he pulled a knife on my wife’s neck.”

“We were so scared. We let them have the money.”

The entire crime, which took place on Oct. 27, was caught on camera. The footage was later released as a part of a Crime Stoppers report and a person recognized one of the suspects.

Teen caught on camera robbing West Side food mart at gunpoint arrested after Crime Stoppers tip

Fortunately, one of the suspects, Efrain Martinez, 17, was arrested this week for first-degree felony aggravated robbery.

Singh said they were happy to hear the news.

“We feel a little bit relaxed,” Singh said. “I saw it on social media that he was arrested. We were scared always when they could not catch him, or if they are going to come back or something like that.”

Martinez and the other suspect allegedly made off with cash, cigarettes and jewelry.

“When they pull the gun on you, what can you do? Whatever you have on you, just throw it at them. Life is important," Singh said.

Affidavit: ‘Jealous’ boyfriend choked girlfriend who previously tried to escape him

Since the incident, the couple had a custom-made metal barrier installed to protect them behind the counter.

“We were really scared to work here,” Singh said. “I can’t stand it here in the nighttime. I was really, like, scared, so we had this made to help protect us.”

He said he is happy Martinez was arrested but is not thrilled that his bond was set at only $50,000.

“I don’t know why they did that,” Singh said. “He held me at gunpoint, he caused damage, he stole a lot of things. I just don’t understand. For a couple of hundred dollars and they just want to mess up somebody’s life. That was really scary.”

Police have not said whether the other suspect involved has been arrested.

In the meantime, if you have any information that can help with this investigation, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.