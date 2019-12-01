SAN ANTONIO – A teenager allegedly found with marijuana and a loaded gun is accused of trying to bribe a San Antonio police officer to let him go.

Elias Don Juan, 17, was arrested Friday and charged with bribery after the incident earlier this month, online jail records state.

According to an affidavit, an officer who was investigating a disturbance found Don Juan in a vehicle with marijuana odor “emitting from inside” on Nov. 3.

Don Juan was detained, handcuffed and placed in the backseat of a patrol car while the officer searched the vehicle.

Affidavit: ‘Jealous’ boyfriend choked girlfriend who previously tried to escape him

The officer found marijuana in the middle console and a loaded gun on the driver’s side floorboard, according to the affidavit.

While the officer was searching the vehicle, Don Juan allegedly maneuvered the handcuffs to the front of his body.

The officer ordered Don Juan several times to slide his arms to the back of his body but he “disregarded his request,” according to the affidavit.

Don Juan then asked the officer to “pretend this never happened” because he didn’t want to go to jail, the affidavit states.

Two injured after crashing into SAPD officer’s patrol vehicle

He “continued to beg” the officer to take $1,000 he allegedly had in the console, as well as the loaded gun, the affidavit states.

“I know you can probably use $1,000," Don Juan told the officer, according to the affidavit.

“Why can’t you just take the $1,000?″ he allegedly asked.

Don Juan’s bond was set at $3,500, according to online jail records.