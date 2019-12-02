SAN ANTONIO – Hilarious stand-up comedian Ali Wong is bringing her Milk & Money tour to the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio in March 2020.

After her wildly successful Netflix stand-up special “Baby Cobra," Wong became a Halloween costume for some of her biggest fans.

Elle applauded it as a “comic genius gem” while Vogue called it “the special that everyone is talking about," according to a press release.

Tickets for the March 14th performance will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will range in price from $49.50 to $119.50.

Fans can purchase tickets in person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-982-2787.

“Tickets to see Wong headline live are now known to sell out within two minutes,” according to the press release.

Wong also has a second stand-up special on Netflix called “Hard Knock Wife,” and she co-wrote and starred in “Always Be My Maybe,” also on Netflix.