SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County property owners who chose to enroll in the county’s Half-payment Plan for 2019 must pay the first half of their tax bill Monday.

“Our Half-Payment Plan is a way to help our citizens budget their money and to help make paying their property taxes easier. It allows our citizens to pay their taxes in two payments instead of one. We are reminding our taxpayers that Monday, December 2, is the deadline to participate in this plan and to pay the first half of their property taxes,” Uresti said.

All Tax Office locations will be open until 6:30 p.m. Monday. Residents can also pay their bill online or by mail. If mailing in a payment, be sure it’s postmarked by Dec. 2.

The Vista Verde downtown office of the Tax Assessor-Collector at 233 N. Pecos La Trinidad will have two curbside drop-offs available until 6:30 p.m. Monday. The Southside, Northeast and Northwest substation locations will also have a curbside drop-off until 6:30 p.m.

Under the Half-Payment Plan, the second half of the bill is due June 30.

If residents need more information or want to confirm the amount due, they may visit the Tax Office website or call the Tax Office at 210-335-2251.

Credit card and electronic check payments may also be made online through the Tax Office website or by phone at 1-888-852-3572.