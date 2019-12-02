SAN ANTONIO – Five Finger Death Punch is heading to San Antonio as part of the band’s 2020 arena tour with Papa Roach.

The tour will make a stop at the AT&T Center on April 13, followed by a performance in Ft. Worth on April 14 and Houston on April 16.

WATCH: Metal beam falls off Ferris wheel, nearly hits people at Texas festival

Fans can buy tickets starting Friday at 10 a.m., with presale tickets available to Citi cardmembers from Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m.

Five Finger Death Punch has also announced their 8th studio album “F8” will be released on Feb. 28 and is currently available for pre-order.

Heavy Metal Madness Bracket: Scorpions sting their way to victory

“We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous couple of years as a band. We didn’t just weather the storm but came out on the other side better than ever. It was a focused sober group recording, our most important album to date and without a question, it shows," said FFDP guitarist Zoltan Bathory in a press release.

SPRING 2020 TOUR DATES:

4/8 - Sunrise, FL // BB&T Center

4/10 - Duluth, GA // Infinite Energy Center

4/11 - Pelham, AL // Oak Mountain Amphitheater

4/13 - San Antonio, TX // AT&T Center

4/14 - Ft. Worth, TX // Dickies Arena

4/16 - Houston, TX // Toyota Center

4/18 - Phoenix, AZ // Talking Stick Resort Arena

4/19 - San Diego, CA // Viejas Arena

4/21 - Los Angeles, CA // The Forum

4/23 - Tacoma, WA // Tacoma Dome

4/25 - Portland, OR // Veteran Memorial Coliseum

5/17 - Nashville, TN // Bridgestone Arena

5/19 - Rosemont, IL // Allstate Arena

5/20 - St. Paul, MN // Xcel Energy Center