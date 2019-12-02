SAN ANTONIO – A local man had his vehicle stolen at gunpoint while he was dropping off a friend at a Northwest Side apartment complex overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. at the West Oaks Luxury Apartments in the 14800 block of Vance Jackson Road, not far from Interstate 10.

The victim said he was dropping off a friend when three men in masks surrounded his Tesla sedan and one of the men pointed a gun at his head.

He said he was ordered out of the car and forced on the ground before telling them how to start his car.

Police said with the help of the owner and the GPS system, they were able to track down the car.

Authorities used the Eagle helicopter to track the vehicle until the suspects ditched it at the intersection of Creswell and Waycross Road on the East Side, nearly 25 miles away from where the crime took place.

Police said the suspects were picked up by a dark-colored sport utility vehicle before being dropped off.

Officers searched the neighborhood before taking one possible suspect into custody, police said.