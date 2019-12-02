SAN ANTONIO – A local man is facing charges after he crashed his car into the side of an apartment building overnight, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. at the Tobin Loft Apartments in 1400 block of North Main Avenue, just north of downtown.

According to police, officers arrived to find a black car rolled over into the side of the apartments.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was not hurt.

Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of DWI. His name and age were not released.