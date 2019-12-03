SAN ANTONIO – A driver had to be extracted from their car following a wreck early Tuesday morning.

The driver was found in their smashed grey sedan around 4 a.m. in the 9600 block of eastbound Highway 90, according to police.

First responders had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue the driver, police said. The driver was transported to University Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Family of eight devastated after suspects steal SUV

The car had significant front-end damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.