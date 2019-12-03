SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters battled a suspicious fire that damaged a construction shed on the city’s East Side early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in around 4:30 a.m. near Eunice Street and Loop 410, not far from East Houston Street.

Fire officials said it is the third time this year that they have been called to the location. A battalion chief said the shed stores or used to store construction materials like sinks and showers. Nearby, an abandoned home and another shed have burned in previous fires.

Arson investigators have been called since the fire is suspicious in nature -- possibly due to someone trying to keep warm, according to battalion chief.

A damage estimate was not given and no one was hurt.