Houston police officer shot in apparent mishap at police academy
HOUSTON, Texas – Houston police say an officer was wounded in “an apparent self-inflicted unintentional discharge” while training at the Houston Police Department Police Academy Tuesday morning.
The male officer was hurt at about 11:15 a.m. HPD said in a tweet Tuesday that he is conscious and stable and will be hospitalized at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
The academy is located in the 17000 block of Aldine Westfield Road.
