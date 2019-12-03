67ºF

Houston police officer shot in apparent mishap at police academy

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

KPRC

Tags: Texas, Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston police say an officer was wounded in “an apparent self-inflicted unintentional discharge” while training at the Houston Police Department Police Academy Tuesday morning.

The male officer was hurt at about 11:15 a.m. HPD said in a tweet Tuesday that he is conscious and stable and will be hospitalized at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The academy is located in the 17000 block of Aldine Westfield Road.

This story was originally published by our sister station in Houston, KPRC.

