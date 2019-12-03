Man, 20, arrested in Ingram Park Mall parking lot shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Ingram Park Mall parking lot that left one man injured, police said.

Marwan Mustafa Sami is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Man drives to gas station to seek help after being shot in Ingram Park Mall parking lot

Around 8 p.m. Monday, the 18-year-old victim showed up to a gas station near Ingram Road and Loop 410 after being shot, police said.

The victim told police Sami shot him in the mall parking lot, but police were unable to find the original crime scene.