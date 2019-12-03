SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a duplex fire on the city’s East Side late Monday night, fire officials said.

The fire was called in just after 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Gabriel Street, not far from North Walters Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found half of the structure fully-involved.

Fire officials said they were able to put out the fire, but that only one side of the duplex is now currently livable.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family displaced.

Damage to the duplex is estimated at $35,000.

No one was hurt in the fire.