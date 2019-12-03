SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it will extend the deadline to submit Blue Santa receiving applications until Sunday.

The Police Department said families can go to any of the six substations to apply to be considered for this year’s program.

Applicants must present a valid ID and a copy of each child’s birth certificate.

The following is a list of the SAPD substations and their locations:

Central – 515 S. Frio St.

East – 3635 E. Houston St.

North – 13030 Jones Maltsberger Rd.

Northwest (Prue) – 5020 Prue Rd.

South – 711 W. Mayfield Blvd.

West – 7000 Culebra Rd.

For more information on the Blue Santa program, click here.