SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a convenience store employee before running off with the store’s cash.

The clerk told police the man entered the Carry On store at 2600 NW Loop 410 around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday with a mask on.

The robber pulled out a gun and pointed it at the clerk’s face while demanding money, officers at the scene said.

Man arrested for allegedly stealing $4k of wine from H-E-B

The clerk gave him the money before calling 911.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his early 20s and approximately 6 feet tall. He remains at large at this time.