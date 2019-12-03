Spurs forward calls Rockets game ‘must win’

SAN ANTONIO – After getting a huge home win over the LA Clippers on Friday night, the Spurs were basically a no-show in Detroit on Sunday, at least for the second half.

Once again, they gave up double-digit 3-pointers, 15 total, in their 132-98 loss to the Pistons.

With the Houston Rockets in town, there is a need for another big win.

“This is a must win, last game was a must win, but each loss on top of loss makes that next win even more and more of a must win," said Rudy Gay. "This is something we have to put our hard hats on, and find a way to get it.”

They are going to have to play some pretty stiff defense in order to make that happen.

The Rockets might have been licking their chops on the way to San Antonio to take on the Spurs in the AT&T Center Wednesday night, since the Rockets shoot the second most 3-pointers on average at nearly 46 per game. New Orleans is the top team in the league in terms of 3-point shooting attempts.

The good side of that stat line is that Houston only makes 34 percent of its three pointers, however the Spurs are one of the worst teams at defending the three-point line.

The Rockets come to town after beating up Atlanta 158-111. James Harden led the Rockets with 60 points. He scored 29 in the third and is now averaging 39 points per game.

“They want to put the ball in Harden’s hands and get three’s and get lobs. I think cutting off the head of the snake is huge,” said Bryn Forbes.

What will make it an even bigger challenge is the Spurs will be without LaMarcus Aldridge against the Rockets. He will miss is second game in a row with right thigh soreness.

“LA (LaMarcus Aldridge) is a major part of our team. The things he does on the post and the ways he helps us, I don’t think many people can do that,” Forbes said. “I think we need him.”

Forbes for one doesn’t think Aldridge gets his due. “What he does is underrated for us, I don’t think people see the importance of that."