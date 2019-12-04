BCSO deputy terminated weeks after being awarded exemplary work seeks explanation

SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy is demanding answers as to why he was terminated despite being awarded for exemplary work weeks prior.

“Followed all the policies, all the rules, regulations,” said Noah Frohn, former Bexar County deputy.

Frohn said he was given veteran opportunities despite still being in his probationary period. He said he was moved up to a lockdown unit.

“Being pulled out of a general population area unit two months after being on the force is very rare. There were deputies who were in general population units, still four classes before me, who had been there for a year or two years,” Frohn said.

Frohn’s supervisor at the time, Cpl. Armando Trevino, was arrested in May and charged for allegedly partaking in a drug deal while in uniform.

Frohn said he knew nothing about the alleged activity until after Trevino’s arrest in May. With that in mind, he thought he’d continue to climb the ladder at work.

In June 2019, Frohn was given a certificate for being officer of the month, but just two weeks later, he was given his termination papers, which state he had been honorably discharged.

KSAT asked the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office about the termination on Tuesday. Sheriff Javier Salazar sent the following statement:

“Mr. Frohn failed to live up to the standards expected of a probationary deputy. I wish him luck in his future endeavors."

The Bexar County Sheriff’s office added that probationary officers do not receive civil service protection, meaning they can be terminated at will.

Frohn’s paperwork states an honorable discharge is not because of pending or final disciplinary actions or a documented performance problem. Frohn said he was initially given a different reason by a chief deputy.

“He just told me it’s because I was associated with Corporal Trevino,” Frohn said.

Frohn, who is now delivering packages for Amazon to make ends meet, said he believes he’s now suffering for his former supervisor's actions despite not having anything to do with them.

“I applied for the Navy, went through (Military Entrance Processing Stations), and everything. I still can’t get in because I have a chance of being subpoenaed in this case,” Frohn said.

The FBI, which investigated the Trevino case with BCSO, confirmed Frohn has not faced any federal charges in the case.