Cancer patient lives out lifelong dream of working with military dogs

SAN ANTONIO – A young lady had a chance to live out her dream of working with military dogs as part of a Make-A-Wish event.

Jordyn Mehaffie is a California resident and traveled to San Antonio to work with the 37th Training Wing at JBSA-Lackland.

Mehaffie has Hodgkin's lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that impacts white blood cells.

She said she was working to be in the military to train dogs correctly, but then she got sick and had to stop. It's the only job she ever wanted.

“I was just always interested in it. I have always loved helping people, and I loved animals when I was really young. All of it together is just the perfect way for me,” Mehaffie said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit that helps bring those battling cancer fulfill a lifelong dream.