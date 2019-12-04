Car crashes into back of broken-down van, driver hospitalized, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was taken to an area hospital after they crashed their car into the back of a broken-down van, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on Highway 281 southbound at the Mulberry exit.

According to police, the driver of the gray car struck the van that had broken down on the shoulder of the exit.

The driver of the car was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.