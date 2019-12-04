Deportation officer shoots self in leg during South Side operation, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A deportation officer with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shot himself in the leg during an operation on the South Side of San Antonio Wednesday, according to the agency.

The officer “unintentionally discharged his weapon” during the enforcement action and was taken to a local hospital, ICE spokesperson Shawn Neudauer said in a statement. The officer remained there Wednesday afternoon.

“The primary target of this operation was apprehended at the scene without incident,” Neudauer said in the statement. “He remains in ICE custody.”

The apparent self-inflicted shooting is being investigated by San Antonio police and ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility, Neudauer said.

Officials did not provide additional details about the operation or the suspect they apprehended.